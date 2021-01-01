Keep your business
moving, wherever
you go
Accept payments and run your business anywhere—from your own mobile device.
From solopreneurs to high-volume stores
Whoever you are, get everything you need from our Heartland mobile point-of-sale solutions.
Contactless payments
Let your customers pay safely, quickly,
and touch-free—with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and more.
Manage transactions
Set prices, discounts, and taxes. Accept tips. Send receipts and invoices by text or email. Set up recurring payments. Whatever you need.
On the move
Run your business with our cloud-based tools—you can get your real-time sales dashboards anywhere. Get detailed transaction reports. Manage your inventory, employees, and more. All in the palm of your hand.
Stay secure
Our mobile POS solutions have authentication and encryption built in, helping to protect you—and your customers–from fraud.
Innovation in action
“As a mobile, independent fine foods specialist, card sales are extremely important to me. The machines themselves are brilliant and work in areas that have been extremely difficult to obtain a signal. My experience with Global Payments is extremely positive.”
Nick Sutherton
Fast. Easy. Affordable.
We make it a cinch to get up and running with mobile POS. Here’s how.
Mobile POS in minutes
Step 1
Visit your app store, and download the app.
Step 2
Pair the card reader with your mobile device.
Step 3
There’s no 3. It’s that fast!
Actual human beings
If you need us, just call our support team and speak to an expert. Or get in touch in the app or online portal.
Serious security
Our proven secure technology will put your mind at rest. And your customers’.
Your questions, answered
What types of businesses use mobile POS?
Noriko, Payment Solution Expert
Mobile POS is a great solution for businesses that don't have a complex offering or inventory—and want an affordable, mobile way to take payments. You can accept card payments, including credit and debit, on your personal device (Android™ and iOS), wherever you are.
Is there a support team I can tap into?
Noriko, Payment Solution Expert
From setting up to troubleshooting, we're here to help you. A mobile POS specialist will get you set up, train you on your solution, and support you every step of the way. And once you're up and running, you can always rely on our self-service tools and customer service.
Can my customers pay how they like?
Noriko, Payment Solution Expert
We make paying easy. Our mobile POS accepts all the ways your customers want to pay. So you’re covered for all the major payment types—including digital wallets, NFC contactless, and EMV.
Can I combine mobile POS with other solutions?
Noriko, Payment Solution Expert
You can with us. Combine mobile POS with our cloud-based POS system to use in-store, and our online payment solutions to meet your customers wherever they are.
Solutions built to work together
Whether you need a specific product or a full suite, our solutions are designed to work seamlessly together, and adapt as you grow.