Keep your business
moving, wherever
you go

Accept payments and run your business anywhere—from your own mobile device.

From solopreneurs to high-volume stores

Whoever you are, get everything you need from our Heartland mobile point-of-sale solutions.

Contactless payments

Let your customers pay safely, quickly,
and touch-free—with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and more.

Manage transactions

Set prices, discounts, and taxes. Accept tips. Send receipts and invoices by text or email. Set up recurring payments. Whatever you need.

On the move

Run your business with our cloud-based tools—you can check your real-time sales dashboard anywhere. Get detailed transaction reports. Manage your inventory, employees, and more. All in the palm of your hand.

Stay secure

Our mobile POS solutions have authentication and encryption built in, helping to protect you—and your customers—from fraud.

Innovation in action
 

Nick the Fish logo

“As a mobile, independent fine foods specialist, card sales are extremely important to me. The machines themselves are brilliant and work in areas that have been extremely difficult to obtain a signal. My experience with Global Payments is extremely positive.”

Nick Sutherton

Fast. Easy. Affordable.

Mobile POS in minutes

We make it a cinch to get up and running with mobile POS. Here’s how.

Step 1

Visit your app store, and download the app.

Step 2

Pair the card reader with your mobile device.

Step 3

There’s no 3. It’s that fast!

Actual human beings

If you need us, just call our support team and speak to an expert. Or get in touch in the app or online portal.

customer service representative

The right price for you

No business is exactly like yours.
So we customize our pricing to fit.

Serious security

Our proven secure technology will put your mind at rest. And your customers’.

computer with code on screen

Want to know more about mobile?
Trust our team to get you started

Your questions, answered

  • What types of businesses use mobile POS?

    Noriko, Payment Solution Expert

    Mobile POS is a great solution for businesses that don't have a complex offering or inventory—and want an affordable, mobile way to take payments. You can accept card payments, including credit and debit, on your personal device (Android™ and iOS), wherever you are.

  • Is there a support team I can tap into?

    Noriko, Payment Solution Expert

    From setting up to troubleshooting, we're here to help you. A mobile POS specialist will get you set up, train you on your solution, and support you every step of the way. And once you're up and running, you can always rely on our self-service tools and customer service.

  • Can my customers pay how they like?

    Noriko, Payment Solution Expert

    We make paying easy. Our mobile POS accepts all the ways your customers want to pay. So you’re covered for all the major payment types—including digital wallets, NFC contactless, and EMV.

  • Can I combine mobile POS with other solutions?

    Noriko, Payment Solution Expert

    You can with us. Combine mobile POS with our cloud-based POS system to use in-store, and our online payment solutions to meet your customers wherever they are.

Solutions built to work together

Whether you need a single solution or a full suite, our solutions are designed to work seamlessly together, and adapt as you grow.

Stay ahead.
Stay informed

 

Never miss an insight

Subscribe to Payments in Focus,
and stay ahead of the latest trends.

Sign up

RELATED ARTICLES